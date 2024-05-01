Town of Johnstown Announces Police Chief Finalists

The Town of Johnstown has announced the five finalists for Johnstown Chief of Police. The finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Aaron Carmichael

Chief Carmichael is the current Chief of Police at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Prior to his work with the University, Chief Carmichael spent nearly two decades with the Greeley Police Department where he served in various capacities including patrol, investigations, supervision, and Command-level roles. Chief Carmichael started his career in patrol with the Arvada Police Department.

Chief Carmichael has spearheaded initiatives such as community policing through servant leadership, implementation of a body camera program, and career training programs for officers. He oversees all operational leadership of the university’s police department, managing a $2.2 million budget.

Chief Carmichael holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in Biology. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, Session #466.

Jason Freedman

Captain Freedman is the current Midtown District Captain of Police for the Madison, Wisconsin Police Department. He has served the department for 27 years in various capacities including patrol, community policing, and Commander of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Captain Freedman is responsible for the oversight of 50 officers, supervisors, and detectives within the department. He also serves as Commander of both the peer support and SWAT teams for the department. Captain Freedman practices community policing, developing strong community relationships, and the creation and implementation of problem-oriented policing plans.

Captain Freedman holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and a Bachelor of Arts in History, International Relations, and Political Science. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class 279.

Ryan Oglesby

Chief Oglesby is the current Interim Police Chief at the Town of Johnstown, Colorado and has served the department for 22 years. During his time in Johnstown, Chief Oglesby served in patrol and as a school resource officer and then held various leadership roles including Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Commander before assuming the role of Interim Chief.

Chief Oglesby has supported the multi-jurisdictional Weld County Regionional SWAT Team and overseen an extensive officer training program. He has also spearheaded innovative community initiatives such as the Community Camera Program and the Mallard Ridge Neighborhood Watch program.

Chief Oglesby holds an associate degree from Aims Community College. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, Session #554.

Loren Sharp

Chief Sharp is the current Chief of Police for the Fort Morgan, Colorado Police Department and has served the department for 30 years. During his time in Fort Morgan, Chief Sharp held various roles including Patrol, Detective, Sergeant, and Commander before assuming the role of Chief.

Chief Sharp has spearheaded a comprehensive recruitment and retention strategy aimed at attracting and retaining high-caliber officers. He has also implemented an officer wellness program to support the physical and emotional support of his staff.

Chief Sharp holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration from Colorado State University – Global Campus. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 279.

Jeffrey Strossner

Commander Strossner is the Training Division Commander for the Colorado Springs, Colorado Police Department and has served the department for 27 years. During his time in Colorado Springs, Commander Strossner held various leadership roles including Lieutenant, Sergeant, and Detective before assuming the role of Commander in various divisions.

Commander Strossner has been responsible for the oversight of more than 100 full-time staff members, operating budgets of $2.9 million, and capital improvement budgets of $8.5 million. Throughout his career, Commander Strossner has focused on community-oriented policing and community involvement. He currently has oversight of over 80 recruits in training and ongoing training and development for 750 department members.

Commander Strossner holds a master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego and a bachelor’s degree in Security Management.

The Town of Johnstown invites all community members to attend a special meet & greet event with the finalists which will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Johnstown YMCA. This is an opportunity for community members to engage with the finalists and share their feedback.