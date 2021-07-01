Blue Federal Credit Union Employees Go Bald for Charity

Blue Federal Credit Union proud to announce that employees have raised a total of $10,090 by shaving their heads for the St. Baldricks Foundation, an organization focused on raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer.

“This whole journey started with a desire to get involved and help rid the world of childhood cancers”, says George Jankowski a Blue Member Solutions Representative and the organizer of the event. “I am blown away by both the response from Blue staff and the community at large for raising so much for St. Baldricks. My initial goal was $5,000 and we blew that out of the water!” The event was 100% initiated by Blue employees and supported by Blue Federal Credit Union. Eighteen Blue employees pledged to shave their heads in support of St. Baldricks including four women.

Blue Federal Credit Union donated $100 for every employee that committed to and followed through with shaving their heads. “When George approached Public Relations with the idea of hosting a fundraiser for St. Baldricks, we wanted to support him in any way possible”, says Chandler Elmore Community Development and Engagement Lead at Blue.

“We wanted to show support not only for George but also the employees that got behind him in support of the cause. Being able to support our employees and their passions is what makes Blue a great place to work and a great community partner.” All money raised was given directly to St. Baldricks. The event was hosted free of charge at Blue World Headquarters. If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/14086/2021.