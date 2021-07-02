The Lincoln Center Announces its 2021/22 Season Lineup

Cue the Lights! It’s curtains up on The Lincoln Center’s 2021/22 season! With eager optimism, great joy and utter resiliency, The Lincoln Center has officially announced its 2021/22 performing arts season presenting a diverse array of live, engaging, entertaining and artistic experiences.

“We know our community is just as excited to get back into the theater as we are,” says Jack Rogers, The Lincoln Center Director. “For the past 14 months, we have been eagerly anticipating the return to full capacity crowds. Now that restrictions have been lifted, we feel like we couldn’t be announcing our season at a better time.”

“We want to assure our community that we have spent much of the past year making sure The Lincoln Center is the safest gathering place in the region. We have strengthened our safety measures by implementing things such as electrostatic venue-wide cleaning, touchless ticket scanning, digital program books and increased air circulation. We also want folks to purchase tickets with confidence knowing that if any 2021/22 LC LIVE performance is cancelled, patrons will receive a full refund. We welcome everyone to check out our full season line up. With our diverse array of events, there is bound to be something for everyone.”

The 2021/22 season features two previously anticipated national Broadway tours including the seven-time, Tony Award®-winning classic CATS and the Broadway smash hit Waitress, which features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award® winner Sara Bareilles. Season highlights include the hilarious stand-up comedian and beloved sitcom dad George Lopez, an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories from Disney Princess – The Concert, and the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Other notable acts include the return of Complexions Contemporary Ballet presenting a colorful tribute to David Bowie, the hilarious puppet parody That Golden Girls Show!, and the holiday family favorite A Christmas Carol.

Because the season features many return engagements which were postponed last season, patrons who previously purchased tickets to these shows will be given exclusive access to buy seats ahead of the general public.

“We know that it’s not just the people in our community but our entire region that is ready to get back out there and experience live entertainment once again. When you are ready, we encourage you to check out our entertainment offerings and support our industry, which was hit especially hard during the pandemic. With great resiliency and good old-fashioned community support, we can and will bounce back better than ever.”

A full list of performances, with videos and show details, can be found at LCtix.com. Season package renewals begin today for past series ticket holders. New package orders can be placed at LCtix.com/season-packages on August 31. Individual performances and $15–$20 Big Deal seats will go on sale September 15.

2021/22 Lincoln Center Shows

Showstoppers Series :

CATS // Nov 11–13

Waitress // Jan 6–8

National Geographic Live Series:

Extreme Cave Diving // Jan 20

Improbable Ascent // Feb 17

Nature Roars Back // Mar 31

The Laugh Riot Series:

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour // Oct 16

George Lopez // Apr 2

Rita Rudner // Apr 9

Anything Goes Series :

Benise 20th Anniversary Tour // Feb 24

Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory // Mar 6

That Golden Girls Show! // Apr 24

Dance Series :

Cie Hervé Koubi // Jan 27

Complexions Contemporary Ballet // Mar 22

Imagination Series :

The Queen’s Cartoonists // Feb 12

Choir! Choir! Choir! // Feb 26

Ajijaak on Turtle Island // Mar 12

Classical Convergence Series :

Trio con Brio Copenhagen // Oct 20

Kronos Quartet // Feb 11

TAKE3 // Mar 3

Borromeo String Quartet // Apr 4

Additional Shows :

A Christmas Carol // Dec 18

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis // Feb 18

Disney Princess – The Concert // Mar 13

Colin Hay // Mar 18