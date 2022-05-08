Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Announces Pete Meyer as New Board President

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County announces the appointment of Pete Meyer as its next President of the Board of Directors. Pete has served on the organization’s board since 2016 and was the Chairman of the Development Committee from 2019 to 2020. He succeeds Ryan Cosner, CEO of Cosner Financial Group, who started on the board in 2013 and served as President from 2018 to 2022.

Pete is the Vice President of Business Development for Brinkman Construction and has more than 25 years of business management experience along with over a decade of experience in commercial construction for multiple product types. Pete leads strong relationship efforts with partners to develop growth and identify new opportunities for the organization.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of such an amazing organization that does so much for the children and families here in Larimer County,” said Pete.

“Pete has been instrumental in the growth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County and its success over the last five years. As Board President, Pete will undoubtedly continue to support and guide our organization in developing new and innovative ways to serve kids,” said Kaycee Headrick, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s CEO.

About Pete Meyer

Pete is the Vice President of Business Development for Brinkman Construction. He has over 25 years of business management experience and over 13 years of experience in commercial construction for multiple product types including office, industrial, retail, hospitality, and residential. His prior work includes serving as a principal and Senior Vice President of Development for a developer based out of Scottsdale, Ariz. As Senior V.P., he was instrumental in the development of more than 5 million square feet of office, condo, retail, and mixed-use projects across the country.

Today with Brinkman, Pete leads strong relationship efforts with trade partners and clients to develop growth in the company and further develop our project portfolio. Pete utilizes his knowledge of the company, and our services to look for new ways to improve product quality and build off of existing offerings.

Pete earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Richmond. He is responsible for managing company growth and profitability through project pursuit, ongoing customer relationship management, and providing solutions for commercial projects of varying sizes and scope in the Colorado market. Pete has also been heavily involved in a number of community impact organizations, like previously serving as a board member for Teaching Tree. He currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club environment consists of a safe place, staffed by trained professionals, offering premier youth development programs to youth ages 6-18. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Loveland, and Wellington and serves over 2,500 youth annually.