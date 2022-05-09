Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 9, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s your May 9th update…

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder, Angela Myers, wrote a letter to the editor – urging residents to contact their legislators about a proposed bill in the senate.

She says, Senate Bill 22-230 Collective Bargaining for Counties, opens county government up for unionization, potentially creating the biggest threat to election integrity in her 20 years in the County Clerk’s Office.

The ​​Loveland Visitors Center has extended their Hours to Welcome Summer Travelers.

They provide recommendations, travel tips, and more to those getting out and about to experience Colorado’s breathtaking outdoors and culture.

The center will now be open from 9:30 – 4:30 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11- 3 on Sundays.

Two Wellington Businesses have won Awards from the Larimer Small Business Development Center.

Salted Grace and Sparge Brewery were honored as a result of survey from local residents in a campaign called Cheers for Peers.

The Rio, a Fort Collins staple, has announced they are moving back to their original location on May 19.

The Rio was at 143 West Mountain Avenue for 30 years, until a kitchen fire forced them to re-locate. Now, the space has been completely renovated with a fresh look and feel.