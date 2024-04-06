Breeze Thru Car Wash Opens First-Ever Location in Windsor

Breeze Thru Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its 14th location in Windsor, at 1261 Main St. The Windsor location marks the first-ever Breeze Thru Car Wash in the area, bringing convenient car wash services to the local community. In celebration, Breeze Thru is inviting customers to stop by the new location for FREE washes through April 15th, 2024.

The new Breeze Thru Car Wash in Windsor will provide customers with the same exceptional service and perks, along with an additional Members-Only Vacuum Lot. This means less waiting during busy times and even more convenience for their valued Unlimited Wash Pass members. With this expansion, Breeze Thru reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch car wash experiences while also giving back to the community through new fundraising opportunities in Windsor.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint and serve the Windsor community with our first-ever location in the area,” said Wade Keith, Brand Manager of Breeze Thru Car Wash. “Our team is committed to providing top-notch car wash services and contributing positively to the community. We’re more than just a car wash and look forward to making a difference in Windsor.”

Become a founding member of the first-ever Windsor location for access to the Premium Shine Unlimited Wash Pass at a $10 monthly discount for the lifetime of the membership, an annual savings of $120 per year. The Founders Club membership is available for purchase online today at https://breezethrucarwash.com/ founders-club-windsor/. As part of the club benefits, members will enjoy a comprehensive wash package featuring high-pressure cleaning, triple foam polish, mag chloride remover, foaming presoak bubble bath, underbody cleaning, and ceramic sealant.

Customers visiting the Windsor location can enjoy the convenience of Breeze Thru’s Unlimited Wash Pass, which provides unlimited washes at any of its 14 locations in Northern Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Additionally, Breeze Thru Car Wash offers fundraising opportunities for local organizations, allowing them to raise funds while providing a valuable service to the community.

Breeze Thru Car Wash invites the Windsor community to come out and experience the convenience and quality of its car wash services! For more information about Breeze Thru Car Wash and its Windsor location, visit https://breezethrucarwash.com/ locations/windsor/.