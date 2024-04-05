Larimer County Commissioners Celebrate Ribbon Cutting

The Larimer County Board of Commissioners celebrated the official grand opening of the 4-H, Youth, and Community Arena with a ribbon-cutting event at The Ranch Events Complex recently. The ceremony recognized the completion of the new facility which wrapped up Phase 1 of The Ranch Master Plan.

The Larimer County Board of Commissioners was joined by local officials, 4-H partners and families, community leaders, The Ranch staff and construction partners who all played major roles in the development and implementation of the new arena. “We are all so excited to celebrate the completion of this project and open the arena up to our Larimer County community,” said Laurie Kadrich, Larimer County Assistant Manager. “The 4-H, Youth, and Community Arena will serve as a key resource to support the growing needs of our community members and allow for everything from dog agility and livestock shows to archery and shooting sports in a versatile indoor space.”

The 4-H, Youth, and Community Arena provides a dedicated space for hosting community events, practices and educational opportunities year-round. The arena will introduce new avenues for youth activities to flourish and offer more opportunities for youth to learn, develop and collaborate. The 41,000-square-foot arena includes:

A 125-by-200-foot indoor arena, complete with bleachers and storage.

Classrooms with livestock wash areas and educational facilities.

Supporting event infrastructure such as concession spaces, restrooms, and lobby areas.

“The new arena gives Larimer County 4-H, CSU Extension and all members of the community room to create new opportunities for connection and learning at The Ranch,” said Conor McGrath, The Ranch Director. “The facility will be available first and foremost to the community at an accessible rate and will contribute to the growth and expansion of agriculture in Larimer County.” The 4-H, Youth, and Community Arena will be available for Larimer County 4-H activities in 2024. 4-H events can be booked by contacting Diane Kern at kernd@co.larimer.co.us. Other community events will be available for booking in 2025.