Brian Kingsley Named New Poudre School District Superintendent

Following a national search, the Board of Education has named Brian Kingsley as Poudre School District’s (PSD) new superintendent. The board voted 7-0 to approve his appointment during a meeting on April 13.

Brian was one of three finalists for the position, selected from among the 28 total applicants. His lifelong passion for education, depth of classroom and leadership experience, commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, track record of working with community partners, and talent as a systems thinker were among the many reasons the board selected him as PSD’s next top leader.

“The Board of Education is confident that Brian will engage deeply with students, staff, families, and the PSD community,” said Christophe Febvre, board president. “He is invested in the success of our students and staff and is committed to maximizing PSD’s service to our community, ensuring inspiring experiences for students, and focusing aggressively on excellent and equitable outcomes for the children we serve in PSD.”

Brian currently serves as the chief academic officer of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the 18th-largest school system in the U.S. He has worked with others to close racial and economic opportunity and achievement gaps for students in his roles as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and chief academic officer at some of the nation’s largest and most diverse school systems.

Brian intends to work side-by-side with staff, students, families, and community members to ensure that every child has opportunities to grow through rigorous and inspiring educational experiences. He said social justice underpins his values as an educational leader and informs his vision of every student achieving educational success, feeling valued, and contributing to a thriving community.

“I learned about the value and life-changing power of education early on. It changed my life’s trajectory and gave me a sense of belonging,” Brian said. “I have dedicated my life and career to fulfilling the dream that all children may experience the hope, love, support and opportunity that comes with a PreK-12 education.”

Brian will focus upon three core commitments and values: visionary district leadership, inclusive district culture, and instructional excellence. Among his goals for the first 100 days are to ensure an orderly and effective transition of leadership; build robust and trusting relationships; lead with kindness and connect with PSD’s communities; communicate transparently and make sure that staff feel valued; and honor past successes, celebrate progress and speak truthfully about areas for improvement along the path of supporting schools and enhancing PSD’s already high performance.

Brian earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in Elementary Education and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University. He is an alumnus of the Chiefs for Change Future Chiefs program. He and his wife, Marilyn, have two sons. They are excited about joining the Northern Colorado community as new neighbors and friends, along with their two dogs.

The Board of Education will enter into an employment contract with Brian as soon as possible, with an intended start date of July 1. His appointment is subject to successful contract negotiations. Brian will replace Dr. Todd Lambert, who will finish his work as PSD’s interim superintendent in June.