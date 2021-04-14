Greeley Is Stampeding Into 2021

Dust off your boots and hat, the Greeley Stampede is officially happening in 2021. The community event and celebration is scheduled for June 24-July 4 at Island Grove Park.
“We are thrilled to finally say we are officially having a Stampede in 2021,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager, “but we still have a lot of work to do.” The Stampede will be making modifications to the event to meet current COVID guidelines for outdoor events to safely host the annual celebration. “The Greeley Stampede has been working hard making plans and collaborating with the city and state,” commented City of Greeley Mayor, John Gates. “We are confident that the Stampede is creating an event that will be safe and entertaining for our community.”
Information on tickets, concerts, rodeos, carnival, and more will be available soon. The Stampede is working diligently behind the scenes to determine what these attractions could look like in 2021. “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we navigate through this. It hasn’t been easy to prepare for 2021, but we’re dedicated to making the Stampede something to look forward to,” said Justin. To make sure you are getting the most recent information, be sure to follow them on social media and check their website periodically.
For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.
