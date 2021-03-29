Brightway, The Harmony Agency hosts Grand Opening

National property/casualty insurance distribution company Brightway, The Harmony Agency held a grand opening event Wednesday, March 10 at the American Legion in Windsor to celebrate its official opening.

Sarah Reiser welcomes the community, customers, business partners, friends and family to the ribbon-cutting event. Prior to opening Brightway, The Harmony Agency Sarah worked as a teacher for 13 years.

“We are extremely grateful for our friends, family, business partners and the Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce for joining us today and for their continued support,” said Sarah. “We look forward to earning the community’s trust as the top Insurance Agency that you can count on to provide expert counsel and more choice of insurance brands than anyone else,” Sarah said.

Sarah cares about educating and is excited to help customers understand their coverage. She graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Sarah has three children with her husband Clay and is an active volunteer at Resurrection Christian School where their children both attend as well as Rez.Church in Loveland. She enjoys working out, spending time with family, traveling, shopping and going to the movies.

Brightway, The Harmony Agency is located at 2350 East Harmony Road, Unit 104 in Fort Collins and offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, Personal Articles and Umbrella policies from brands such as Allstate, Chubb, Encompass, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, Safeco, Travelers and many more.

“One of my favorite things about the Chamber is celebrating the opening of new businesses and welcoming new members,” said Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Michelle Vance. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sarah and her team to the Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce and look forward to seeing them thrive as more people in our community learn about their business and the value they add,” Michelle said.

For more information regarding Brightway Insurance, visit: BrightwayHarmony.com or call 970-829-0090