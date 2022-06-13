Canvas Credit Union Enhances Impact in Fort Collins Through Community Investment & Scholarships

Vincent Neal Named as First Executive Director for Canvas Foundation

Canvas Credit Union, one of Colorado’s leading credit unions for more than 84 years, is celebrating the Canvas Foundation’s latest efforts focused on investing in the Fort Collins community.

Aligned with one of the credit union’s pillars of community giving – schools – Canvas continues to deepen its commitment to Colorado State University. Canvas has gifted wrapped minibusses to CSU’s admissions department, to enhance the experience of providing campus tours with prospective students and their families. The donation comes as the partnership marks the second year of the Canvas Scholars Program benefitting first-generation college students. So far, the scholarship program has supported 10 students, awarding a total of $36,500. Canvas has a longstanding relationship with CSU, kicking off its 15-year sponsorship deal with the university in 2018. Canvas operates the Lory Student Center Branch on campus, offers dedicated CSU account services for students, faculty and staff, and holds the naming rights to the university’s Canvas Stadium.

Canvas also recently hosted an event to celebrate its latest investment in the city – the new mural on the Old Firehouse Books building in Old Town – alongside Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt and fellow dignitaries. Canvas commissioned the mural by local artists Lindz and Lamb – which captures the essence of Canvas’ “Go Live” mantra – to add a touch of charm, character, and color to the city.

Advancing its focus on serving as a champion in Colorado communities, the credit union has named the first executive director of the Canvas Foundation , Vincent Neal, to steer these community impact opportunities. Established in 2016, Canvas Foundation’s goal is to support and nurture areas critical to Colorado’s communities: schools, families, military, and first responders. Previously serving as Canvas’ community involvement specialist, Vincent’s background in relationship building and community impact makes him a natural fit to steer Canvas Foundation forward.

The impact of Canvas’ spirit of service and commitment to the community is reflected in the latest Best of Fort Collins awards. Organized by the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the community voted Canvas as the winner in both the credit union and bank categories.

“We’re committed to sharing our hearts with our communities, and the partnership we’ve been able to build within Fort Collins has far exceeded our wildest dreams,” said Neal. “This spirit will only continue to grow in our next chapter at Canvas Foundation, and it is humbling to see that the community also recognizes the Canvas difference.”