Your Primary Election Ballot is in the Mail

It is Primary Election time again in Larimer County. The point of the Primary Election is to determine which candidates will be on the November ballot for each of the major political parties. We are essentially conducting two separate primaries – one for the Democratic Party and one for the Republican Party.

Colorado is an all-mail ballot state, and every eligible, active, registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail. Those who are affiliated with the Republican or Democratic party will receive a ballot only for their respective party. Unaffiliated voters will receive both a Democratic and a Republican ballot – but can only vote one. If an Unaffiliated voter votes and returns both ballots, neither one will count.

A few things to remember when voting your mail ballot:

Be sure to remove the stub from your ballot before placing it into your return envelope.

Sign and date the exterior of YOUR return envelope (it is illegal to sign someone else’s return envelope) – unsigned envelopes will not be processed until a signature matching that voter is secured.

Your ballot is most at risk when it is in your possession – give it the respect and care it deserves and guard the secrecy of your vote.

Return your ballot to us YOURSELF – NEVER give your ballot to someone else. Remember, until June 20, you can always put your voted ballot (in the signed return envelope) back out in your mailbox with a first-class stamp for the mail carrier to return for you. If you need to drop it into a 24-hour box, but don’t have the transportation – ask someone to give you a ride, rather than asking them to drop it off for you.

Once you place it into the mail or into one of our 24-hour boxes, we have very robust chains of custody in place to ensure your ballot is secure. We take great care with your ballot – please do the same. Pluck that “I Voted!” sticker from your instruction sheet to proudly display that you have voted – you no longer need to go in person to snag that all-important sticker after voting.

If for any reason you receive a ballot at your address for a family member (or anyone) who no longer resides there, simply write “Return to sender – No longer at this address” on the exterior of the envelope and place it back out for the mail carrier to return to us. Doing so allows us to update the voter registration list accordingly.

Ballots are hitting the mail stream this week and should be arriving in your mailboxes shortly. If you do not receive your ballot by June 15, please call the Clerk & Recorder Elections Office at 970.498.7820.

Please refer to the instructions included in your ballot packet for specific details about how to return your ballot, how to replace your ballot, etc.

Colorado is also a same-day registration state, which means that you can register and vote until 7 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28. For a list of in-person voting sites and schedules, go to vote.larimer.gov. Larimer elections are conducted by citizen judges who live and work in your neighborhoods – integrity is the highest calling of all who administer the election on your behalf. Please call the Clerk & Recorder Elections Office directly with any questions or concerns you may have – 970.498.7820.

In Larimer County, it is not uncommon for races to be decided by just a few votes, every single vote matters. Please take the time to participate!