Today’s Weather: 6/13/22

June 13, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be especially sunny with a high of 97F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 70 97 54
Berthoud 2 67 97 55
Fort Collins 3 65 97 55
Greeley 2 67 98 55
Laporte 1 66 95 55
Livermore 18 77 91 53
Loveland 3 70 96 55
Red Feather Lakes 22 67 78 42
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 75 95 55
Wellington 0 75 95 54
Windsor 2 64 98 55
*As of June 13, 2022 7:55am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply