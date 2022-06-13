Today’s Weather: 6/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be especially sunny with a high of 97F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|70
|97
|54
|Berthoud
|2
|67
|97
|55
|Fort Collins
|3
|65
|97
|55
|Greeley
|2
|67
|98
|55
|Laporte
|1
|66
|95
|55
|Livermore
|18
|77
|91
|53
|Loveland
|3
|70
|96
|55
|Red Feather Lakes
|22
|67
|78
|42
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|75
|95
|55
|Wellington
|0
|75
|95
|54
|Windsor
|2
|64
|98
|55
|*As of June 13, 2022 7:55am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment