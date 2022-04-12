I-25 Full Night Closures Required for Overhead Sign Installation April 12-14

The widening of north I-25 continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues roadway reconstruction work. Crews will be installing a new overhead message board over I-25 during the nighttime hours of April 12-14. This operation will require full closures of northbound I-25 between Colorado Highway 392 and Harmony Road.

When complete, the project will also increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closures of northbound I-25 between CO 392 and Harmony Road nightly from 9 pm until 5 am, April 12 through April 14.

Northbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 262/ CO 392, turn right and continue east to County Road 17/Colorado Highway 257. Turn left and go north on CO 257 to Harmony Road. Turn left on Harmony Road and continue west to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

Project phone line – (720) 593-1996

Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com

Project website – www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25

