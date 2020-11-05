Colorado Building Farmers Program Presents Virtual Principles of Business Planning and Management Course

The Colorado Building Farmers program will hold a virtual Principles of Business Planning and Management short course through Colorado State University Extension to educate the community on building and planning for farm businesses.

The Colorado Building Farmers (CBF) works to build farm community and business development skills through classroom and experiential learning for new and beginning farmers and livestock producers with zero to ten years of experience. Participants will explore how to build farm business, plan for new markets, improve their recordkeeping and financial analysis skills, and manage risks in crop and livestock enterprises for the eight-week course.

Over 300 producers have completed the program since the year 2007. They have developed business plans with 23 working under the guidance of an experienced producer-mentor to implement their plans and advance their business goals. CBF integrates all the familiar face to face learning, farmers teaching farmers, small group discussions, core curriculum, and business plan presentations into an online format.

CBF is also recruiting input and resource providers to join in as virtual exhibitors to increase course participants’ business networks. The course will be held Thursday evenings from Thursday, December 3 to Thursday, February 4, with no classes being held on Thursday, December 24, or Thursday, December 31.

The cost of the course is $200 per person.