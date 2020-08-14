Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Announces Sixth Year of Matching Grants

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative has announced the availability of $7.5 million Wednesday, August 12 to fund the 2020-21 round of matching student scholarship grants.

The $7.5 million is distributed through awards to programs statewide that match the awarded funds-for-dollar. Additionally, the scholarship programs are required to provide some sort of student support services in order to aid recipients in persisting and completing their education beyond high school.

“To date, COSI has awarded $36.2 million, generating a total of $72.5 million in scholarship commitments for future years,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger who sits on the Joint Budget Committee. “Students served by these funds persist at 89 percent and have an average of $3,276 less debt per year,” Rachel said.

Matching-grant scholarship programs at a county level must be approved by county commissioners while school governing boards are required to approve institution-level scholarship programs. Furthermore, the local scholarship programs provide scholarships to Colorado students who attend in-state public institutions of higher education.

The program utilizes state funds to leverage the $7.5 million in matching local philanthropy every year while generating $15 million in new scholarship funds for students within the state.

“We challenge our partners to engage donors and draw down these funds to provide critical scholarship and support aid,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. “Now more than ever, with many Coloradans struggling across our state due to coronavirus, these grants are crucial to providing opportunities for many of our students and a lifeline to persist and complete their education,” Angie said.

For more information regarding the matching student scholarship grants, visit: https://colorado.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6c77bfb74a9206870e101c44a&id=4097fd029f&e=9d5239e2b9