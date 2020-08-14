Air Quality Advisory Issued for Larimer County

An air quality advisory has been issued now for Larimer County due to the Chambers Lake / Cameron Peak wildfire.

The wildfire is buring in northwest Larimer County and is causing concerns regarding air quality for Northern Colorado residents. Concerns include the levels of Ozone and Fine Particulate concentrations from the smoke of the wildfire which could be harmful to people sensitive to poor air quality through Friday evening.

“We are urging everyone to be aware and take appropriate precautions by staying indoors as much as practical and limit time spent doing outdoor activities,” said Shaun May, Environmental Health Services Director for the Department of Health and Environment.

Areas expected to experience the most significant impacts to air quality are within the Denver Metro area and northward along the I-25 corridor to Fort Collins in the lower foothills. Residents with heart or lung disease, older adults and children in these areas should avoid prolonged or extensive exertion throughout the day.

Furthermore, minimizing any physical activity outdoors is particularly encouraged for children or anyone with asthma. Staying indoors until the air quality improves is also recommended if possible.

“Now is not the right time to go for a bike ride or take a hike,” Shaun said. “We can also help out by reducing air pollution by limiting vehicle usage by postponing trips or carpooling,” said Shaun.

For more information regarding air quality including questions or concerns, call 970 498-5500