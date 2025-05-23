Colorado’s Linda Alvarado Named Among Nation’s Most Inspirational Female Leaders

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver construction trailblazer and Rockies co-owner celebrated in national survey; continues to inspire women across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO – A new national survey has named Colorado’s Linda Alvarado—founder of Denver-based Alvarado Construction and co-owner of the Colorado Rockies—among the most inspirational female leaders in the United States. The recognition, issued by financial media company MarketBeat.com, honors women who are redefining leadership and inspiring communities nationwide.

Alvarado ranked #75 on the national list, which includes changemakers from every state. As Colorado’s top honoree, her impact resonates beyond Denver, throughout Northern Colorado and the greater Front Range, where she continues to serve as a role model for aspiring women in construction, sports, and business leadership.

Alvarado’s legacy has had a tangible influence for communities in Northern Colorado. Her company has been involved in major development projects throughout the state, and her leadership on the board of the Colorado Rockies has connected fans from Fort Collins to Loveland with one of the few Latina owners in Major League Baseball. Her success story demonstrates to local youth and entrepreneurs that barriers in traditionally male-dominated industries can be broken.

“These women aren’t just leading companies—they’re redefining what leadership looks like,” said Matt Paulson of MarketBeat.com. “From healthcare to hospitality, their influence is being felt across every major industry. We hope this list not only celebrates their achievements but inspires the next generation to keep pushing boundaries.”

Other top-ranked women in the study include Madeline Bell (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia), Beth Ford (Land O’Lakes), and Mary Barra (General Motors). The full list highlights inspirational female leaders in sectors ranging from aviation to agriculture.

To see the complete list of inspiring leaders and an infographic of the top female leader from each state, visit MarketBeat.com.