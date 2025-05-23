Weekend Weather in Northern Colorado: From Sunshine to Showers

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I prepare for the upcoming weekend in Northern Colorado, I’m closely monitoring the changing weather patterns.

Friday promises to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching around 78°F. However, there’s a slight 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, so keep an umbrella handy.

Saturday brings a shift, with partly sunny skies and a high near 68°F. The likelihood of showers and possible thunderstorms increases to 70% after noon, suggesting a good day for indoor activities.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



By Sunday, the weather will be cooler, with highs around 60°F and an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’s shaping up to be a wet end to the weekend, so plan accordingly.

These forecasts are based on data from the National Weather Service.