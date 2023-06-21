Community Welcomes Saddles to Paddles During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

June 21, 2023 admin Business & Education 0
Saddles 2 Paddles Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 6, 2023 (Photo by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce)

Mary McCafree | Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce
Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Saddles 2 Paddles ribbon cutting on June 6th. 
What a beautiful and peaceful place! If you want to enjoy a day of horseback riding, paddle boarding, Yoga, or all of the above, go to:
https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation or call the rec office at 970-568-7410 for availability.
Jennifer Strange owns this fun endeavor right in our backyard of Wellington!
 
 
 
Mary McCaffrey
Executive Director

