Community Welcomes Saddles to Paddles During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mary McCafree | Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce
Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Saddles 2 Paddles ribbon cutting on June 6th.
What a beautiful and peaceful place! If you want to enjoy a day of horseback riding, paddle boarding, Yoga, or all of the above, go to:
https://www.
wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/ Parks-and-Recreation or call the rec office at 970-568-7410 for availability.
Jennifer Strange owns this fun endeavor right in our backyard of Wellington!
Mary McCaffrey
Executive Director
