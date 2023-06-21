Free Local Legal Clinic Helps Those Without an Attorney

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

There will be a free legal clinic on July 7 for people who have no attorney.

Volunteer attorneys will answer questions and explain the process and procedure for all areas of Colorado civil law, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.

The clinic is FREE and space is limited.

Friday, July 7, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Sign-up for the clinic is in-person at the library, starting at 12:45 PM on the day of the event. First come, first served.

The clinic will be held at the Old Town Library, 201 Petersen Street in Fort Collins, CO 80524.