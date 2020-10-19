COVID-19 Recovery Efforts Throughout Fort Collins Supported by CARES CVRF Funds

Funding from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund is currently being used in a variety of Fort Collins efforts to support pandemic response and recovery.

The City of Fort Collins received nearly $9 million in funds, with over two-thirds of the funding being utilized for small businesses, nonprofits, and local programs within the community. Local businesses are receiving support through the Small Business Assitance Program.

The $1.8 million financial assistance program was launched in September by the City’s Economic Health Office. A total of 322 businesses had begun the application process to receive funds as of Tuesday, October 6. A total of 40% of the CARES CVRF funds are used for human services projects, from housing support and childcare to homelessness services, food insecurity, and utility payment assistance.

The City is partnering with local nonprofits and organizations to advance the impact of these programs.

New and expanded programs being implemented are as follows:

Legal Defense Fund: COVID-related eviction prevention and protection through legal representation and education.

Homelessness Shelters: As of September 29, 2020, the non-congregate shelter program had 31 residents supported. Congregate shelter plans are being finalized to provide support to additional community members.

VirtuVisit: Virtually connecting isolated seniors with their family, medical personal, and other services like Adopt a Neighbor.

Utilities Late Payment Assistance Program: Launched October 12, 2020, residential and commercial customers may request financial assistance for past due Utility bills for electric, water, stormwater, and wastewater services.

A total of sixteen local nonprofits have been approved for funding totaling in $900,000, which will support specific pandemic response projects and vulnerable populations, including seniors, residents with disabilities, and victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Specific funded projects are as follows:

Rent assistance

Remote learning center support for youth

Expanded childcare services

Online services for isolated seniors

Food and hygiene items for community members with a disability

COVID-19 testing services for domestic violence victims

Enhanced sanitation for facilities offering homelessness services

CARES CVRF funding is also being used to support continued efforts for safe service delivery by the City of Fort Collins from personal protective equipment, disinfectant supplies, and other items regarding the public health measure.

For more information regarding the City’s response to COVID-19 and community resources available, visit: fcgov.com/coronavirus