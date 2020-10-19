Transfort Route 92 to Resume Starting this Month

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, will resume service on bus route 92 starting Monday, October 19.

Route 92 will operate a single trip once per day, running Monday through Thursday when Poudre School District holds in-person classes. Route 92 was originally suspended in April, along with other service suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Route 92 will leave the Downtown Transit Center starting at 4:04 pm and arrive at Poudre High School at 4:15 pm with no trip scheduled for Route 92 on Fridays, aligning with Poudre School District being 100 percent remote learning for that day. Transfort recognizes that community members rely on buses as a primary transportation mode, so the agency is currently working toward resuming service throughout the entire transit system.

Historical ridership data, public outreach and input, operational sustainability, public safety guidelines, and other factors have helped to determine the order in which routes are reinstated. Routes that are still suspended and will remain 9, 10, 11, 12, 19, and GOLD.

Residents can schedule a taxi trip to or from a bus stop along a suspended route or to or from another linked bus stop or transit center. Also, there are no fares associated with these taxi trips currently.

This service is available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm. Taxi trips are required to be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken and scheduled by calling 970-225-4831.

All Transfort services are still fare-free under an emergency order signed back in March. Face coverings are required on all Transfort buses.

For more information regarding Transfort, visit: www.ridetransfort.com