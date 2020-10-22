COVID-19 Response and Recovery Map Released by Northern Colorado Regional Economic Partners

The Northern Colorado Regional Economic Development Initiative has released a roadmap that outlines the central intersections of the public and private sectors and their partnerships to share how the region is working to reignite the economy.

The Northern Colorado Regional COVID-19 Response & Recovery map serves as a visual representation that highlights the alignment of resources and mitigation work that has been implemented in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The map includes existing collaborations before COVID-19 that are still working together to mitigate impacts, businesses response partners and groups, advocacy organizations, funding opportunities, and regional tools.

“The established relationships that existed before COVID-19 gave us an upper hand in our road to response and recovery,” said Larimer County Economic Development Manager Adam Crowe. “This map helps us clarify the connection points across the region that are focused on the essential goal of reigniting our economy and instilling consumer confidence,” Adam said.

The efforts of these elements work on behalf of the business community and will merge into the collaborative Reignite Our Economy Plan, which is outlined through key phases. The first phase is currently underway and will guide the overall strategy through data analysis, focus groups, and one-on-one storytelling from local businesses.

There will be industry-based focus groups that will take place from Tuesday, October 20 to Wednesday, November 4, to aid in guiding the discovery, strategy, and implementation process of this plan.

For more information regarding the response and recovery map, participating in an upcoming focus group, and regional efforts, visit: nocorecovers.com