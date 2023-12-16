CSU Considers New Pueblo President

The Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System will convene a special meeting on Dec. 15 to consider the formal appointment of Armando Valdez as the CSU Pueblo president. The Board announced Valdez as the sole finalist on Nov. 30, beginning a state-mandatory 14-day waiting period.

The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the CSU Pueblo Occhiato Student Center foyer. A live stream link is available upon request.

A longtime academic and emeritus professor at Adams State University, Valdez is the state director for USDA-Rural Development in Colorado. He operates Valdez Land & Livestock, LLC, his family farm and ranch near Capulin, Colo.

In selecting Valdez as the sole finalist, the Board cited Valdez’s deep roots in Southern Colorado, passion for CSU Pueblo and its mission, and strong knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the University gained through his previous leadership on the CSU System Board of Governors.

During the meeting on Dec. 15, the Board of Governors will consider Valdez’s formal appointment as the President of CSU Pueblo and will authorize discussions to enter into an employment agreement.

Additional content is available in the initial announcement at csusystem.edu.