Denver Band Blends Grateful Dead and Steely Dan in Electrifying Performance

Steely Dead to Come to Aggie Theatre in February

Hailing from the vibrant Denver, Colorado music scene, Steely Dead is a national touring band that has satisfied the curiosity of music lovers with their unique blend of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Comprised of four exceptionally talented musicians – Dave Abear on guitar, Matt Abear on bass, Chris Sheldon on drums, and Dylan Teifer on keys – Steely Dead has gained a dedicated following with their electrifying performances and soulful interpretations of classic tunes.

Steely Dead’s repertoire is a carefully crafted fusion of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan songs, between the arrangement and precision studio recordings of rock legends Steely Dan, cross-pollinated with the Grateful Dead’s free-flowing, melodic improvisation and masterful song segues. Steely Dead merges these major concepts infusing the influence into each band while creating an original jam element with the song segues. Steely Dead’s performances are a musical journey that takes audiences on a nostalgic trip through the golden era of rock and roll.

As a national touring band, Steely Dead has built a loyal fan base that eagerly anticipates their shows and follows them from city to city. Their performances are concerts and communal gatherings where fans come together to celebrate the music they love, dance, and create lasting memories.

Steely Dead’s performances are a testament to the power of live music, bringing people together and creating an unforgettable experience that resonates long after the last note fades.

Steely Dead is not just a band; it’s a musical experience that captures the hearts and souls of music lovers everywhere.

Steely Dead

Aggie Theatre

Friday, February 9, 2024

Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $18 / Day of Show: $20 (+fees)