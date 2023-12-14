CSU to Celebrate Graduates at Fall Commencement Ceremonies

Colorado State University will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

About 1,445 undergraduates in 177 majors will receive their degrees this week. Of those, 30 are expected to graduate summa cum laude, 51 will be magna cum laude, and 76 will have cum laude honors.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Around 673 students will receive graduate degrees in 196 programs, including 84 Ph.D. students and 225 receiving graduate certificates.

In addition, one Air Force ROTC cadet and four Army cadets will become commissioned officers.

“This is perhaps the most exciting time of year for our Ram community as our graduates prepare to receive their degrees and celebrate their amazing success,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger. “It reminds all of us of why we are here at Colorado State and why our mission of access and inclusive excellence is so important. My message to each of our graduating students is to be proud of who you are, what you have achieved, and what you are yet to achieve. And remember, you will forever remain a CSU Ram. Congratulations, we’ll look forward to hearing of your future successes.”

Important information for graduates

Tickets are not required for fall ceremonies. Students can still purchase a cap and gown for the Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies. While the online deadline to order regalia has passed, regalia can be purchased onsite during Grad Fest at the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center Dec. 14-16.

Graduates are asked to share their memories by tagging photos on Instagram and Twitter with #RamGrad or #CSUClassOf2023 or by emailing photos to socialmedia@colostate.edu.

CSU’s Alumni Association encourages CSU’s 2023 graduates to become members with access to numerous benefits. Learn more on the Alumni Association website and download the CSU Alumni app to stay updated on all the latest news and opportunities.

Commencement schedule

Doors will open one hour before each ceremony, and ceremonies will last approximately two hours. Note that metal detectors will be used at Moby Arena, and guests must adhere to the clear bag policy.

For more information on parking and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the commencement website at commencement.colostate.edu.

Live streaming webcast links are posted in the schedule below for family and friends who wish to join virtually.

Friday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. | The Graduate School, Moby Arena | Webcast

9 a.m. | Army and Air Force ROTC Commissioning, Lory Student Center, Never No Summer Ballroom

11 a.m. | University Honors Recognition Ceremony, Lory Student Center, B & C Ballroom

1 p.m. | College of Business, Moby Arena | Webcast

4:00 p.m. | College of Agricultural Sciences, Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom | Webcast

5:00 p.m. | Warner College of Natural Resources, Moby Arena | Webcast

Saturday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. | College of Liberal Arts, Moby Arena | Webcast

10 a.m. | Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom | Webcast

1 p.m. | College of Natural Sciences, Moby Arena | Webcast

2 p.m. | College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom | Webcast

5 p.m. | College of Health and Human Sciences, Moby Arena | Webcast