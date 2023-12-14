Wellington Body-Focused Expert Provides Alternative and Effective Therapy

“I’ve always explored every treatment…what’s been most helpful for me is Rolfing” Bessel van der Kolk, author of The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Heather R. Wright is the owner of Compassionate Rolfing, LLC located in Wellington, Colorado. She is a Certified Advanced Rolfer with over 15 years of experience offering bodywork that is effective but never painful. Compassionate Rolfing is a local body-focused therapy practice offering client-centered sessions that work with the underlying patterns that support regulation and capacity by working with a client’s awareness, bodily sensations, and breath. This integrative embodied approach gets at the root of pain patterns and dysregulation.

Along with offering Certified Advanced Rolfing, Heather blends Somatic Experiencing, SourcePoint Therapy, Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy, Embodied Meditation Instruction, and The Safe and Sound Protocol for personalized Somatic Integration sessions.

Rolfing was developed by Dr. Ida P. Rolf. Rolfing is a holistic bodywork therapy that is proven to help with chronic pain patterns and symptoms of dysfunction in the body. Heather trained with several of Dr. Rolf’s students, including Dr. Peter Levine, an internationally recognized traumatologist who developed the Somatic Experiencing modality.

Many of the people who come to Compassionate Rolfing are overwhelmed with intense symptoms that severely compromise their lives. Heather specializes in assisting clients by improving their regulation and capacity while relieving their pain with Rolfing techniques.

Common complaints Compassionate Rolfing specializes in are:

Chronic Pain and Migraines

Nervous System Dysregulation

Anxiety and Depression

Exhaustion and Fatigue

Whiplash and Auto Accident Injuries

Burnout and Overwhelm

Work-related pain

Post-partum Recovery

The Compassionate Rolfing studio is located off of North 3rd Street in Old Town Wellington. The studio serves northern Colorado and southern Wyoming and has been in business for over 15 years.