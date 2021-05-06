CSU to Host Online Training Course for Aspiring Drone Pilots

Agriculture, construction management, search and rescue, forestry, real estate, fire and emergency services, entertainment, photography – these are just a few of the industries that drones are impacting at a rapidly growing pace. In 2015, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) predicted the drone industry would create more than 100,000 jobs by 2025 and have an economic impact of $82 billion.

With how quickly the drone industry is expanding, Colorado State University (CSU) ensures that students are prepared to be a part of the exponential growth through a non-credit, Professional Education course. May 8, 2021, kicks off a 2-week online Drone Training Program. It is designed to help students pass the Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge Test (commonly known as the Part 107 exam) to obtain their drone license.

The course is taught by the founder and director of the CSU Drone Center, Christopher Robertson, and other instructors with real-world UAS mission experience. Students will gain the practical and theoretical knowledge needed to pass FAA Part 107. Each section of the course features:

A fully online class format

Flight safety

FAA rules and guidelines

Drone technology and parts basics

The “rules of the sky”

Hands-on flight experience

Limited class sizes

Six structured, live review sessions with the instructors

Practice questions from the actual exam

Ben Fletcher, who took last year’s course, said, “Christopher is an outstanding Instructor and very knowledgeable with anything and everything that has to do with drones. Without this class, I don’t think I could’ve passed the FAA Part 107 test since it is such a challenging exam.”

The CSU Online program has a nearly 100% pass rate on the FAA Part 107 Exam for students who have completed it. No experience is necessary to get started. The course costs $199, and registration closes on Friday, May 7, 2021, for the first summer session. There are no pre-requisites or requirements for this course as it is a standalone offering. For more information and to register, visit https://www.online.colostate.edu/courses/EDLL/EDLL2400.dot.

About CSU Professional Education

Get the training and knowledge you need to grow professionally and personally through a range of interactive, online courses. From agriculture and arts to business and science, we offer over 30 courses to help you get to the next level. Explore your training options today. For more information, visit CSU Professional Education at online.colostate.edu/certificates/professional-development.dot