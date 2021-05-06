I-25 North to Temporarily Detour I-25 at Co 60 This Weekend

As part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Project from Berthoud to Johnstown, crews will detour all I-25 traffic at Colorado Highway 60 this weekend in order to replace a large 48-inch culvert that crosses under I-25 immediately south of CO 60.

This will also include a closure of CO 60 at I-25. The full traffic detour of northbound and southbound I-25 at CO 60 starts May 7 at 9 p.m. through May 10 at 5 a.m.

I-25 commuters should follow the detour on the ramps up and over the CO 60 interchange. This movement will NOT have access to CO 60 and will need to utilize detour routes to access CO 60. Speeds will be reduced to 35 mph over the CO 60 ramps.

Eastbound and westbound CO 60 will also be closed at I-25 and will NOT have access at this location to I-25. For alternate CO 60 access during the closure, take the I-25 Frontage Road to Colorado Highway 402 or Larimer County Road 7 to Colorado Highway 60A to access CO 402.

This I-25 detour and CO 60 closure decreases the duration of traffic impacts and increases safety for the traveling public and crews. During this time, the project team will try to get as much work done as possible, including:

Replacing two irrigation culverts under I-25, south of CO 60.

Setting all bridge girders for the new CO 60 bridge. Constructing this structure first will allow the interchange to be used with minimal interruptions for the remainder of construction at this interchange.

Local Impacts:

Local access will be maintained for property owners in the area of this work.

The irrigation water running through culverts at CO 60 will not be interrupted.

Construction of this interchange is scheduled for completion in spring 2022. Once completed, CO 60 will include a diverging diamond interchange to help traffic flow more efficiently. If you go to this video link, forward to 21:41 and you can see how it will work: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ul8Tcv028pQ&t=1310s

A courtesy patrol vehicle with towing capabilities will be stationed onsite during this work to assist clearing stalled vehicles or accidents that may occur.

Please visit the website, www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25, for the most current travel updates. Construction on the Berthoud to Johnstown segment is expected to be complete in 2023.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

Project phone line – (720) 593-1996

Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com

Project web site – www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25

