Dennis Schick Sponsors Adoption Weekend with Animal Friends Alliance

Animal Friends Alliance is excited to partner with Fort Collins Real Estate Broker Dennis Schick for a special adoption promotion starting Friday, August 23rd.

Thanks to the generosity of Dennis Schick, RE/MAX Alliance, adoption fees will be sponsored for adopters who make a donation to Animal Friends Alliance’s Saving Pets Challenge. Dennis is sponsoring up to $6,500 in adoptions for both dogs and cats.

This sponsorship will apply to pets adopted at the Taft Hill shelter location at 2200 N Taft Hill Rd, Petsmart Fort Collins at 4432 S College Ave. during the Saturday adoption event from 10 am to 3 pm and any other locations that house adoptable Alliance animals.

This promotion is part of the Alliance’s Saving Pets Challenge, a month-long crowdfunding campaign that is their largest fundraiser of the year. Animal Friends Alliance relies on donations and adoption fees to remain operational, and the funds raised through this campaign allow the organization to continue its mission of providing comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community.

This year’s goal is to raise $175,000 through the campaign. Adoption fees are sponsored this weekend by Dennis for adopters who take on the Saving Pets Challenge with a gift to his fundraising page at: Saving Pets Challenge

Animal Friends Alliance Executive Director Sarah Swanty is thrilled to be working with Dennis again to bring this opportunity to the community. “This event is great because it allows us to place animals in loving homes while also providing support for our life-saving programs. We’re incredibly grateful for Dennis and everything he does to support our mission.”

To learn more about Animal Friends and this event, visit savinganimalstoday.org.