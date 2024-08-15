Missing Person Identified in Death Investigation

On August 11, 2024, the Weld County Coroner’s Office was requested to respond to an unattended death of an adult male discovered in a field near Weld County Road 10 and Weld County Road 59, in Unincorporated Weld County, near Keenesburg.
Carlos Alberto Retana, age 18, of Hudson has been identified as the deceased male party. Mr. Retana was suspected to have fled from a traffic crash in the early morning hours of August 10, 2024. He was later reported by his family as missing when he did not return home.
The investigation into the traffic crash will be led by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
A final cause and manner of death will await the completion of the autopsy report.
