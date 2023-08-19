Energy Action Plan to Help Windsor Save Energy and Money

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor, Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy, and community members recently collaborated on developing and adopting an Energy Action Plan for the Windsor community.

Through education and partnership, Windsor practices environmental stewardship by promoting energy efficiency and maintaining access to resilient, reliable, and affordable energy that drives economic growth. Building on this vision, the plan establishes the goal of achieving 0.75% energy savings annually by increasing utility program participation to 5% by the end of 2024.

As the plan is implemented throughout 2023 and 2024, Windsor residents and businesses will have the opportunity to learn about energy efficiency opportunities, discounts, and rebates through outreach activities led by the Town. The Energy Action Plan identifies seven strategies organized into four focus areas: (1) municipal energy leadership, (2) residential outreach, (3) businesses & institutions outreach, and (4) energy-efficient new development.

To learn more about upcoming events to find the Energy Action Plan team, discover ways to save energy and money, or review the Plan, visit WindsorProjectConnect.com/energy-action.

Through Partners in Energy, Xcel Energy provides free services for communities in its Colorado service areas to develop customized energy and electric vehicle plans and implement them. To learn more about Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy, visit xcelenergy.com/PartnersinEnergy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from various renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.