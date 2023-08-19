Hickenlooper, Bennet Announce $5.2 Million for Outdoor Rec in Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Funding from Land and Water Conservation Fund supports parks, forests, recreation areas



Recently, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet announced $5,279,892 in new funding for outdoor recreation projects in Colorado. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) supports Americans’ access to public lands and provides matching grants to Tribal, state and local governments to construct public parks and outdoor recreation projects.

“The LWCF is a proven success, bringing the federal government and local leadership together to invest in the parks, forests, and recreation areas that bring so many to our beautiful state,” said Hickenlooper.

“Colorado’s public lands shape our identity and drive our economy; that’s why I worked for years to permanently authorize and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” said Bennet. “This new funding will boost our outdoor recreation economy and help Coloradans leave our public lands and iconic parks in better shape for our kids and grandkids.”

Long an advocate of investments in outdoor recreation, this spring, Hickenlooper sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to request an update on the Federal Interagency Council on Outdoor Recreation, urging the Council to work to complement and enhance the work of state outdoor recreation offices and to help expand access to nature for all Americans.