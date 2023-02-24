Federal Money Will Help Students Pay for Child Care Through 2026

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Front Range Community College (FRCC) will receive almost $1.5 million from the US Department of Education to continue its childcare assistance program for our students who have kids.

The grant money will fund FRCC’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program. Students who have children and meet program entry qualifications can participate in CCAMPIS and get subsidies that cover up to 60% of their monthly childcare costs while they’re in college.

“This program supports our communities by creating opportunities for student-parents to access higher education,” said Tammy Carson, director of FRCC’s CCAMPIS program. “With this barrier reduced or removed, our student-parents can achieve their academic goals, which in turn will lead to greater financial stability for them and their families.”

The college works directly with local state-licensed childcare providers who can meet the needs of our student-parents. The providers receive payment directly from FRCC for all covered costs.

Over the last four years, CCAMPIS has helped an average of 30 students per academic year cover their childcare costs—and the program continues to grow.

“Since the program began in 2018, we’ve demonstrated how helping our student-parents pay for child care makes it easier for them to stay in college,” added Carson. “With our successful track record and continued growth, we’re excited to extend this program for another four years.”

For more information on CCAMPIS—and to apply—visit:

www.frontrange.edu/ ChildCareHelp

https://blog.frontrange.edu/ 2023/01/20/frcc-receives-1-45- million-grant-to-help-parents- go-to-college/#.Y8rP5BxHDG8. gmail