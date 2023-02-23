Bluegrass & Brews Festival Event Set For June

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Bluegrass & Brews Festival Returns to Downtown Loveland for a 3rd Year

The Loveland Downtown District is pleased to announce that the One Sweet Summer-Sessions: Bluegrass & Brews Festival is returning to The Foundry Plaza as a two-day event on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, to kick off the summer series. This unique, two-day festival will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries, and more!

The event will be headlined by 2019 Grammy Award-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper from Indiana, 20-year staples of the North Carolina music scene, Chatham County Line, and “the hottest band in the Wasatch” Pixie and the Partygrass Boys from Salk Lake City.

This event is free and open to the public, with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage. The Foundry features convenient parking, apartments, restaurants, a salon, a hotel, a dine-in movie theater, and a central plaza for community entertainment with easy access to an array of independently owned restaurants, breweries, bars, and retail shops in the downtown core.

“We’re very excited to provide two days of fun and entertainment to the Loveland community this year,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “This will kick off another summer full of events and opportunities for people to enjoy live artists from across the country while supporting our local businesses. This year, the Brew portion of the festival is also expanding to include additional breweries from Loveland and Northern Colorado with special festival tasting options!”

The Bluegrass & Blues Festival event schedule includes:

Friday June 9 | 6 pm – 10 pm

Headliner:

Chatham County Line

With:

Jake Leg

Saturday June 10 | 2 – 10 pm

Headliners:

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

With:

Buffalo Commons

Scott Slay and the Rail

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners FNBO, Xfinity, and iHeart Media.