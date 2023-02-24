Today’s Weather: 2/24/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be variably cloudy with snow showers. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 23 32 9
Berthoud 0 15 38 18
Fort Collins 5 16 36 17
Greeley 3 14 31 7
Laporte 2 15 36 17
Livermore 0 22 37 16
Loveland 0 22 36 16
Red Feather Lakes 17 22 24 18
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 28 37 18
Wellington 0 15 35 15
Windsor 0 17 33 10
*As of February 24, 2023 10:00am

