Today’s Weather: 2/24/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be variably cloudy with snow showers. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|23
|32
|9
|Berthoud
|0
|15
|38
|18
|Fort Collins
|5
|16
|36
|17
|Greeley
|3
|14
|31
|7
|Laporte
|2
|15
|36
|17
|Livermore
|0
|22
|37
|16
|Loveland
|0
|22
|36
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|22
|24
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|28
|37
|18
|Wellington
|0
|15
|35
|15
|Windsor
|0
|17
|33
|10
|*As of February 24, 2023 10:00am
