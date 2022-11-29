Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair Helps with Holiday Spirit

Come to Red Feather Lakes – on December 3rd Saturday 9 am – 4 pm for Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair, the Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisans Craft Fair & Business Holiday bonanza.
Planning the Greening of Red Feather for Christmas Tree seekers and people who want a fun day adventure. The businesses of Red Feather along with Local Artisans and crafters want to help you with your holiday shopping.
The day’s events include:
Christmas Tree Cutting with Forest Service , or at Beaver Meadows (beavermeadows.com/christmas-trees). Cut Christmas Trees are available at Crystal Lakes
Stop and shop at Red Feather Lakes businesses.
Stop and shop at the Artisan craft fairs Locations [58 Firehouse. 44 Firehouse Lane & Crystal Lakes Base Camp].
Wonderful hand-crafted holiday gifts that have meaning and charm for this holiday giving.
Local shops:
Yellow Door Gift Shop – 25 Birdie Street RFL across from West Lake parking lot
Red Feather Super – 37 County Road 67A
The Rock Shop
Village Gallery – 25 Main Street
Buck’s Liquors – 41 Main Street
Trading Post & Out-Law*tee – 41 Main Street
Panhandle ACE Hardware 24 Main Street
Hill Top General Store – 99 Hiawatha Hwy
Red Feather Rustic – 92 Hiawatha Hwy
Local Restaurants:
Forks Mercantile & Saloon 17685 North Hwy 287 Livermore
Red Feather Tavern 11 am – 9 pm 199 Dowdy Lane (CR67A), Red Feather Lakes
Pot Belly Restaurant and Lounge Noon – 9 pm 24340 W. County Rd 74E
The TAVERN at Red Feather Lakes 11 am – 9 pm 1078 Ramona Drive
Main Street Delicatessen 11 am – 6 pm 41 Main Street
Beaver Meadows Ranch Restaurant & Pub 100 Beaver Meadows Place
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment