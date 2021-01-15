Fort Collins Partners with Online Restaurant Academy

January 15, 2021
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

The City of Fort Collins is partnering with Online Restaurant Academy to offer a free online coaching mini-course on pandemic survival training.

Lauren Storeby, Co-Founder of Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches and Brews, and Tiffany Helton, Co-Founder of Stuft Burger Bar and Lonesome Brewery, worked together to create the Online Restaurant Academy, bringing with them over 20 years of combined experience. This online coaching program was created to assist other restauranteurs who require mentorship and coaching to create and foster a successful restaurant brand through planning and processing.

Instructions for Fort Collins restaurants to access the training for free are as follows:

“Lauren and I have worked hard to create successful restaurants here in Northern Colorado,” said co-founder Tiffany Helton. “Now is the time to share our knowledge and give back to others,” Tiffany said.

For more information regarding the free online coaching mini-course on pandemic survival training, visit: ForFortCollins.com/for-businesses

