Fort Collins Partners with Online Restaurant Academy

The City of Fort Collins is partnering with Online Restaurant Academy to offer a free online coaching mini-course on pandemic survival training.

Lauren Storeby, Co-Founder of Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches and Brews, and Tiffany Helton, Co-Founder of Stuft Burger Bar and Lonesome Brewery, worked together to create the Online Restaurant Academy, bringing with them over 20 years of combined experience. This online coaching program was created to assist other restauranteurs who require mentorship and coaching to create and foster a successful restaurant brand through planning and processing.

Instructions for Fort Collins restaurants to access the training for free are as follows:

Visit www.onlinerestaurantacademy.com

Select the Pandemic Survival Training for Restaurants

Use the code “nocorecovers” to access the course.

“Lauren and I have worked hard to create successful restaurants here in Northern Colorado,” said co-founder Tiffany Helton. “Now is the time to share our knowledge and give back to others,” Tiffany said.

For more information regarding the free online coaching mini-course on pandemic survival training, visit: ForFortCollins.com/for-businesses