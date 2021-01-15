The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living and Walgreens to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

January 15, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
The New Lodge at Greeley Senior Living Community. Photo courtesy of Pivot Communication.

Assisted living facility The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 16 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at 4430 24th Street Road in Greeley to vaccinate its residents and staff.

Only residents and staff of The Lodge can enter the vaccine clinic. The vaccine will be provided by Walgreens.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, visit: www.thelodgeatgreeley.com

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Weekend Food Trucks - Thurs, 1/14 - Sat, 1/16

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 1 week ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 3 months ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 4 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply