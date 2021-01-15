The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living and Walgreens to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Assisted living facility The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 16 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at 4430 24th Street Road in Greeley to vaccinate its residents and staff.

Only residents and staff of The Lodge can enter the vaccine clinic. The vaccine will be provided by Walgreens.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, visit: www.thelodgeatgreeley.com