Fort Collins Rallies for Safe Housing with Final Rental Registration Rodeo

Community members and landlords encouraged to join Dec. 7 event ahead of Jan. 1 deadline

The City of Fort Collins is hosting its final Rental Registration Rodeo on Saturday, Dec. 7, to assist landlords and property managers with registering rental properties before the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline.

This community-focused event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr.) and will feature direct support from City staff, breakfast, coffee, and hourly raffle prizes.

The Rental Registration Program aims to promote safe and reliable housing options across the city by ensuring rental properties meet basic housing standards.

Starting in 2025, most rental properties within Fort Collins city limits must register annually. While owner-occupied rentals and mobile home park properties are exempt, the program is seen as a crucial step toward improving transparency and housing conditions for tenants.

“This is an investment in the safety and well-being of our neighbors,” said Alyssa Stephens, the City’s Rental Housing Manager. “By registering their properties, landlords are helping to create a stronger, more accountable rental market that benefits the entire community.”

Landlord and Tenant Perspectives

Local landlords have voiced a mix of support and curiosity about the initiative. On social media, one landlord commented, “It’s great that the City is offering resources and an easy process—it shows they care about landlords and tenants alike.” Another community member shared on Facebook, “This is a step in the right direction to ensure safe and livable spaces for everyone in Fort Collins. I’m glad to see the City taking action.”

Tenants also appreciate the added layer of accountability. “Knowing I can check if a rental is registered before signing a lease gives me peace of mind,” said Fort Collins renter Anna Lopez. “It’s comforting to know the City is prioritizing safe housing for us.”

Event Highlights

At the Dec. 7 event, landlords and property managers can receive one-on-one guidance through the registration process and learn more about the City’s commitment to affordable and safe housing initiatives. The process takes less than 10 minutes online and involves a $37 base fee, with an additional $10 per unit for multi-unit properties. Inspections are not required.

To encourage early participation, the City is offering monthly prize drawings for properties registered before Dec. 31, 2024.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/rentalregistration, email [email protected], or call 970-416-2305. Landlords can RSVP for the event at fcgov.com/rodeoRSVP.