Fort Collins to Host Annual Business Appreciation Celebration Virtually on Oct. 7  

The Economic Health Office is hosting the Business Appreciation Celebration, formerly known as the Business Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:00 pm. The event will be held virtually, and this year’s theme is mental health and business. The featured keynote speaker is Marah Lidey, co-founder & CEO of the mental wellness app Shine. The Shine App was named the best mental health app by Apple in 2020.

The first 50 businesses to register will receive a Wellness Kit. The kits include a variety of items from local businesses that can be shared among coworkers during the virtual event.

We will also be hearing the powerful stories of some of our very own Fort Collins businesses sharing how they were able to adapt and remain resilient even in the most difficult times. Featured stories include IOME, Colorado Cutz, La Cocina, R Bar, and Woodward.

Please register for the event at the following link: fcgov.com/BACregistration. Additional information about this free event can be found at: forfortcollins.com/bac. The event will be available in both English and Spanish.