Franklin Russel Named as New Liberty Common High School Athletic Director

It was announced recently Mr. Franklin Russel has been named the next Athletic Director of Liberty Common High School. He will oversee coaches and direct all athletic programming aspects at the junior-high and high school levels. Russel will replace Chris Reynolds, who will move to the role of Assistant Principal at LCHS.

“I am looking forward to working with our students and families in a new capacity, and I am confident in Mr. Russel’s vision for the Athletic Department. He will continue and strengthen our commitment to victory through virtue,” says Reynolds.

Russel has been the LCHS physical education instructor since 2020 and served as the first head coach of the new LCHS men’s and women’s wrestling team during the 2022–2023 academic year.

“I am grateful to the administration at Liberty for giving me the opportunity to lead the athletics department. My past three years as a physical-education teacher have helped shape the philosophies I will apply to this new role. I am looking forward to building upon the tradition of excellence within the athletic department that Mr. Reynolds started to create,” says Russel of the opportunity.

Russel is a graduate of Wabash College and is originally from Findlay, Ohio. While at Wabash, he majored in political science and minored in classics. He competed for the Little Giants in wrestling and lacrosse.

“He has the work ethic and drive to continue to propel our athletic program to levels of success and the academic knowledge to lead our school community in understanding the important role of physical education and training in a classically-oriented education,” says LCHS Principal Dr. Robert Robinson.

With Mr. Russel assuming the role of Athletic Director and Chris Reynolds transitioning to Assistant Principal, Liberty Common High School demonstrates its commitment to promoting internal talent and ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities. The school community eagerly anticipates Mr. Russell’s positive impact on Liberty Common’s athletic program and the continued growth of students in their athletic pursuits and academic endeavors.

“Our school is renowned for its exceptional leadership, and Mr. Russell is no exception. His appointment reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in all areas of education and athletics,” says Headmaster Bob Schaffer.

Liberty Common School is a publicly-funded k–12 charter school in Fort Collins, Colorado. LCS educates approximately 1,400 students in grades k–12 across Northern Colorado.