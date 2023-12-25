Greeley Stampede Foundation to Award $50,000 in Scholarships

The Greeley Stampede Foundation will award twenty $2,500 academic scholarships to Weld County high school seniors. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to over 675 students to support our community and students pursuing a higher education.

The academic scholarship application is now open. Weld County students who are interested in applying can find the application at greeleystampede.org/p/scholarships. The deadline to apply is midnight on February 28, 2024.

Students are awarded scholarships based on their academics, volunteer or work experience, extracurricular activities, and leadership. The scholarship recipients may use the funds at any accredited trade school, community college, or university.

For questions or more information regarding the scholarship program, please e-mail scholarships@greeleystampede.org.

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization supporting Weld County students’ continuing education. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament, to benefit the scholarship fund. To support the Foundation’s scholarships and grants, look for upcoming information regarding these events to participate.

The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. The 2024 Greeley Stampede is scheduled for June 26 – July 7. Since its inception, this longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and received many awards, including PRCA Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year and RMCMA Event of the Year, and it is listed in the US Today Top 10 Rodeos. For more information about the Greeley Stampede, visit www.greeleystampede.org.