4Rivers Equipment: An Eight-Time Recipient of John Deere’s Prestigious Onyx Circle Award 

John Deere Construction and Forestry Division has once again honored 4Rivers Equipment in Greeley with the esteemed Onyx Circle award. This recognition solidifies 4Rivers Equipmenṱs position among the elite John Deere dealers in North America for the eighth time.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The Onyx Circle award, a symbol of excellence, is not handed out lightly. Recipients are carefully selected based on key performance metrics that reflect their outstanding ability to earn and retain customers’ business.

For 4Rivers Equipment, this recognition marks a continuation of their legacy of excellence, having received the Onyx Circle award eight times since 2011. Consistent recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of 4Rivers Equipment to delivering top-notch service and support to its customers.

John Shearer, the CEO of 4Rivers Equipment, attributes this achievement to the collective effort of the entire company. He emphasizes that a team comes together daily, driven by a common purpose: to provide the best possible solutions to their customers. “It’s very special that everyone’s hard work, performance, and commitment to our craft is recognized by John Deere. I am extremely proud of everyone who works hard daily to make this happen,” said Shearer.

Since its establishment in 1926, 4Rivers Equipment has remained steadfast in its mission to enhance the lives of customers, business partners, and employees through an unwavering pursuit of excellence. While the industries it serves have evolved and transformed over the decades, the company’s dedication to its history, mission, and core values has remained constant.

“Through all these changes, our history, mission, and core values are passed from one person to another, from one generation to another. This passing of knowledge, work ethic, and high expectations means our performance is not a one-time thing but a way of life at 4Rivers,” said Shearer.

General Manager of Construction and Forestry, Daniel Bratton sums up the significance of this achievement. “Winning the Onyx Circle shows the commitment that 4Rivers has to our customers and the efforts our employees make day-to-day to serve our customers. It is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellence in every aspect of the operation,” said Bratton.