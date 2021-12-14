Publisher’s Letter: Fort Collins’ Namesake

To make sense of the present and envision a better future, it helps to learn about the past. That’s why in this edition I am pleased to share with our readers history buff Meg Dunn’s excellent review of a brand new book about Lt. Col. William O. Collins for whom Fort Collins was named.

Unlike the eastern states with their hundreds of years of history, the State of Colorado, like many areas of the west, has a history of only around 150 years old, making that history seem far more immediate.

When sensationalists advise that these are the worst of times, and you learn about local history, you gain a sense of what those who came before us were up against. Life was demanding on every level and especially out here in the west there were few amenities that folks back east took for granted even in the mid-1800’s.

I encourage you to read Meg’s review of WILLIAM O. COLLINS FROM THE MAYFLOWER TO THE ROCKIES WITH STOPS IN BETWEEN. And better yet, this Saturday, December 18, take your holiday shopping list to Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte to meet the author Brian Carroll, buy a copy of his new book, and check out the myriad of moderately-priced treasures. See the book review for full details.

