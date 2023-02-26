House Passes Bill to Address Teacher Shortage

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The House passed legislation recently to boost the educator workforce by making it easier for teachers professionally licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. HB23-1064 passed by a vote of 46-16.

“We’re one step closer to getting more educators in classrooms across Colorado,” said Representative Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. “We know teachers are working through difficult situations, including burnout, and are still managing to set our students up for success. Our bill works to get more high-quality teachers in classrooms by streamlining the process for teachers who are licensed in another state to obtain a teaching license in Colorado.”

“Colorado’s teacher shortage is affecting every school district in the state, and our bill works to address educator workforce shortages,” said Representative Mary Young, D-Greeley. “Under this bill, already licensed teachers from other states would have an easier time obtaining a Colorado teaching license. This bill also positively impacts military spouses who relocate to Colorado by removing barriers to entering the educator workforce.”

HB23-1064 would create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which would create an agreement between Colorado and ten other states where licensed teachers in member states can obtain and easily transfer a teacher’s license from another member state.

This bill is designed to increase the teacher workforce by easing the state-to-state licensure process and reducing barriers, so professionally licensed teachers can begin teaching in Colorado classrooms faster. HB23-1064 would be particularly helpful for active military and military spouses who often relocate from state to state, and the compact was initiated by the Department of Defense with the Council of State Governments and the National Council of Teacher Accreditation.