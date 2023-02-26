More Mental Health Help at All Healthcare Facilities for Veterans in Crises

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

New benefits for Veterans facing mental health issues and acute suicide crises became available at all Veteran Administration and non-VA healthcare facilities last month.

Veterans experiencing an acute suicidal crisis can now visit any Veterans Administration or non-VA healthcare facility for emergency healthcare at no cost, including inpatient and residential crisis care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. The new benefit for Veterans took effect on January 17.

Larimer County Veteran Services larimer.gov/veterans urges any Veterans in crisis to take advantage of these services. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

“For far too many veterans, suicide is not an abstraction. Most of us have lost brothers and sisters-in-arms,” said Larimer County Veteran Services Officer Lee Cooper. “The VA is working to address the issue, but the fact is that friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and other members of our community are much better positioned to make that critical difference. The community needs to know that local resources are available to help.”

Suicide is a public health issue and is a leading cause of death among all Americans, not just Veterans, and there is no single cause. But there is now even greater hope for our Veterans experiencing mental health challenges through these new Veteran benefits.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits of health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988, then Press 1, chat online at VeteranCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Some highlights of the new benefits for Veterans include:

-Providing, paying for, or reimbursement for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care or up to 90 days of outpatient care.

-Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.

-Determining the ability for other VA services and benefits

-Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.

Additional details and eligibility criteria are available at VA.gov. Preventing veteran suicide by getting Veterans the care they need is a top priority of the VA and the Biden-Harris Administration.