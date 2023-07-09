Human Bean Northern Colorado Guest Barista Day

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Human Bean Northern Colorado’s Guest Barista program continues to deliver delicious, high-quality coffee with compassionate service. This month’s Guest Barista Day will benefit The Arc of Larimer County. This nonprofit promotes and protects the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through individual and systemic advocacy and education.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10 percent of sales made that day at the Fort Collins 1822 S. College Avenue location will be donated to The Arc of Larimer County. Representatives from The Arc of Larimer County will serve as guest baristas from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to support the effort and share information about their store and its mission with customers.

To learn more about The Arc of Larimer County, visit thearcoflarimercounty.org.

The Human Bean’s Guest Barista Day program successfully connects nonprofits to customers, helping to raise money for those in need around northern Colorado. Representatives from a selected nonprofit serve as “guest baristas” for a couple of hours during the day at participating locations. The nonprofit representatives engage with customers as they make their way through the drive-thru. Nonprofits can tell customers more about their mission, while distributing information. In addition to the 10 percent donated to the nonprofit, customers can make cash donations through the “Fill the Cup” campaign.

Nonprofits applying for the Guest Barista program can apply at thehumanbean.com/noco/community-bean/guest-barista/.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck