5 Best Time Tracking Tools You Need to Check Out in 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Time tracking tools are a type of software that allow you to keep track of the time that employees spend on various tasks or projects. In doing so it can help with project management, tracking billable hours, improving productivity, and more.

Nowadays there are a lot of different time tracking tools out there. But if you’re looking for the best, there are five in particular that you need to check out:

1. WE Controlio

In addition to being an excellent tool to track how employees spend their time at work, WorkExaminer Controlio has tons of other features. It is a full-fledged monitoring tool that can keep tabs on app usage, browsing history, file transfers, emails, and more.

Because it is cloud-based, you can view WE Controlio’s data from anywhere and at any time. That includes not only time reports but also productivity and other helpful analytics.

2. Toggl Track

For a simple yet powerful time tracker, you need look no further than Toggl Track. It uses an easy one-click time tracking system yet provides a wide range of reports to give you detailed insights that can improve productivity, performance, and profitability.

3. Clockify

Although often described as the best tool for freelancers, Clockify’s features make it a good fit for small teams too. It has multiple apps for desktop and mobile devices, can produce various types of reports, and has invoicing, expenses and budgeting features too.

4. Hubstaff

One of the most popular tools to track employees’ time is definitely Hubstaff. It is extremely comprehensive and includes not only time tracking but also employee monitoring, workforce management, payroll, expenses, budgeting, and productivity features.

All in all it is definitely one of the more feature-rich tools available. Some of the standout features of Hubstaff include GPS tracking and geofencing.

5. Timely

Despite being relatively new, Timely has made a name for itself due to its innovative approach to time tracking that leverages AI to automate parts of it. It tracks ‘memories’ of the activities that employees perform and then let you drag and drop them into assigned tasks or projects to create a timesheet.

All the while, Timely observes what activities are being performed, learns from it, and eventually will be able to automatically prepare a timesheet on its own for you to approve.

See how each of these tools differs from one another? The fact of the matter is that each of these five tools can be used for time tracking, but to choose the ‘best’ one you need to figure out what exactly you’re looking for in terms of features and functionality.

It should be noted that many of these tools have free trials, and that may be a good place to start. By trying out each tool you’ll be able to see firsthand what it can do and get a feel for its user interface as well as its features. That in turn should help you to make a far more informed decision.